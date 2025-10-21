WWE NXT Deadline 2025 Set For December 6 In San Antonio, Texas

WWE NXT is reportedly set to close out 2025 with its final premium live event of the year, NXT Deadline, taking place in San Antonio, Texas.

According to Fightful Select, the event is scheduled for Saturday, December 6, and will be held at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. The venue has hosted several major wrestling events in recent years, and this marks the first time NXT has brought Deadline to Texas.

The date positions the show during one of WWE’s busiest stretches of the year — just one week after Survivor Series and one week before John Cena’s Final Match, which will take place in Washington, D.C.

Since its debut in 2022, NXT Deadline has been built around the Iron Survivor Challenge, a unique and fast-paced match concept that has become a brand staple. The event traditionally features two Iron Survivor Challenges — one for the men’s division and one for the women’s — with the winners earning future NXT Championship opportunities.

The Iron Survivor Challenge runs for 25 minutes, beginning with two competitors. Every five minutes, a new participant joins until all five are in the match. Wrestlers earn points through pinfalls or submissions, while the competitor who is pinned or submitted must serve 90 seconds in a penalty box. When the clock expires, the competitor with the most points is declared the winner.

No matches or participants have been confirmed for this year’s Deadline as of yet, but official announcements are expected in the coming weeks on WWE NXT.