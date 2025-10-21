Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre Announced For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has officially announced a major title match for the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event. Following the wild events of the October 17th edition of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes will defend the WWE Undisputed Championship against Drew McIntyre on November 1, 2025, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The decision comes in the aftermath of last week’s SmackDown broadcast, which ended in chaos. The episode was scheduled to feature a match between Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu to determine the number one contender for Rhodes’ title. However, before the match could begin, cameras cut backstage to reveal Fatu lying bloodied under fallen production equipment — an angle designed to write Fatu off television while he recovers from a legitimate injury.

As WWE officials, including Aldis, attended to Fatu, McIntyre made his way to the ring. Denying any involvement in the attack, he demanded that Aldis name him the number one contender. Moments later, Cody Rhodes interrupted, walking to the stage and accusing McIntyre of orchestrating the assault.

Rhodes confronted McIntyre, declaring, “If you want the title that bad, come and get it.” The confrontation quickly escalated into a heated brawl around ringside, which turned into an impromptu non-title match. The bout ended in disqualification after Rhodes struck McIntyre with the championship belt.

The fight continued post-match as Rhodes cleared the announce table, attempting to deliver a Cross Rhodes before McIntyre countered with an eye rake. Referees and officials rushed to separate them, but Rhodes broke free, diving over the top rope onto McIntyre and the officials to close the show.

Nick Aldis confirmed on social media that the rivalry will now be settled in an official title match at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The event will also feature CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship, following Seth Rollins’ injury and subsequent title vacancy.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event airs live on November 1st from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.