WWE NXT Results – October 21, 2025

WWE Performance Center – Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Opening Segment: Jacy Jayne & Tatum Paxley

The show kicked off with Tatum Paxley celebrating her emotional victory in last week’s Women’s Battle Royal. Paxley thanked the NXT Universe for standing by her through her ups and downs, saying it’s taken her four years to finally earn a singles title shot. She credited Izzi Dame and The Culling for believing in her, promising to bring singles gold to the group at Halloween Havoc.

NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne interrupted, mocking Tatum’s optimism. Jayne declared that Paxley had “no chance in hell” at Halloween Havoc, calling her “a creepy little weirdo” and “barely average.” Jayne told her she should’ve let Izzi win the Battle Royal instead.

Paxley fired back, saying Jayne should know exactly what it feels like to be doubted and claw her way to the top. She vowed that at Halloween Havoc, she’ll finally prove she belongs and capture her first championship.

Fallon Henley joined in, taunting Paxley and saying The Culling would abandon her when she loses. Izzi defended Tatum, accusing Fatal Influence of being the real dysfunctional group. Jayne then tried to drive a wedge between Izzi and Tatum, calling Izzi “a babysitter rather than a leader.”

The tension boiled over, leading to a chaotic brawl between The Culling and Fatal Influence. Jayne bailed out of the ring after nearly being hit with The Psycho Trap, setting up tonight’s tag team main event.

Backstage Segment: Stacks, Arianna Grace, Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo walked with Arianna Grace, joking about Santino calling him his “future son-in-law.” Stacks wanted to “hard launch” their relationship during his X-Division Title match. Arianna flirted back but embarrassed him by calling him “Channing” at work.

Nearby, Je’Von Evans told Leon Slater to stay focused on his title defense tonight and not think ahead to Halloween Havoc.

First Match: TNA X-Division Championship Match

Leon Slater (c) w/ Je’Von Evans vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo w/ Arianna Grace

A fast-paced opener saw Stacks try to slow Slater’s high-flying offense with brute strength and brawling. Slater used his agility to stay one step ahead, hitting crisp hurricanranas and a Rewind Kick before the break.

After regaining control, Stacks targeted Slater’s ribs and hit Cement Shoes and a Double Knee Gutbuster for near falls. Chaos ensued when Arianna Grace was accidentally kicked into Je’Von’s arms, enraging Stacks. The distraction allowed Slater to regroup, hit a Somersault Plancha, and finish with a Swanton 450 Splash to retain.

Post-match, Evans congratulated Slater and proposed teaming up at Halloween Havoc. Before they could choose opponents, La Parka, Mr. Iguana, and La Yezca from AAA appeared, challenging them to a cross-promotional tag match this Saturday.

Winner: Still TNA X-Division Champion, Leon Slater via pinfall

Vignette: Jasper Troy vs. Zachary Wentz Hype

A fast-cut package aired hyping tonight’s Men’s Speed Championship Tournament match between Jasper Troy and Zachary Wentz, spotlighting their athleticism and contrasting styles.

Second Match: Men’s Speed Championship Tournament – First Round

Jasper Troy vs. Zachary Wentz

An explosive match between two of NXT’s quickest rising stars. Wentz hit a string of high-flying offense including a Corkscrew Pescado and Swanton Bomb, but Troy’s raw power turned the tide.

After catching Wentz in mid-air, Troy crushed him with a Leaping Body Block and ended things with The Black Hole Slam to advance to the semifinals.

Winner: Jasper Troy via pinfall

Backstage Segment: Locker Room Confrontation

Kelani Jordan found her belongings thrown out of the women’s locker room by Lola Vice, Karmen Petrovic, Kali Armstrong, and Jaida Parker, who called her a “traitor.” Jordynne Grace intervened, saying anyone would’ve taken the same opportunity to represent TNA. Kelani dismissed her, accusing Jordynne of jealousy and making everything about herself. The tension between the two Knockouts continued to rise.

Vignette: The Hardy Boyz vs. DarkState

A dark, cinematic vignette aired featuring The Hardy Boyz in full BROKEN mode. The Hardys officially challenged DarkState to a BROKEN Rules Match at Halloween Havoc. Cameos from House Hardy teased a resurrection of their classic persona as Matt declared:

“The State of Dark has awoken The Hardys. DarkState will fade away and classify themselves as obsolete!”

In-Ring Segment: AVA, Sol Ruca, Blake Monroe & Zaria

AVA invited Sol Ruca to address the WWE Universe. Sol revealed she suffered an injury during last week’s SmackDown tag team title match and is not medically cleared to defend her Women’s North American Championship at Halloween Havoc.

Blake Monroe interrupted, demanding to be awarded the title by default. Zaria fired back, saying NXT doesn’t hand out championships. Sol admitted she might be out for weeks or months, prompting Zaria to volunteer to defend the title on her behalf.

After heated exchanges, AVA made it official:

“At Halloween Havoc, it will be Blake Monroe vs. Zaria for the Women’s North American Championship.”

Blake snapped, leading to Zaria dropping her with The F5 to close the segment strong.

Vignette: Axiom vs. Sean Legacy Hype

A short preview package highlighted the technical brilliance of Axiom and the confidence of Sean Legacy, previewing their tournament clash later in the night.

NXT Anonymous Clip: Briggs, Borne & Heights

Footage showed Myles Borne and Tavion Heights venting about missed opportunities until Josh Briggs interrupted, calling them “grown men crying.” Briggs bragged about beating Matt Cardona last week and claimed there’s only room for one alpha in NXT — himself.

Third Match: Men’s Speed Championship Tournament – First Round

Axiom vs. Sean Legacy

This was an absolute sprint between two lightning-fast competitors. Legacy scored early with Slice Bread #2 and a Lifting Reverse DDT, but Axiom countered a springboard attack into an Omoplata, transitioning into a triangle choke.

After a series of near falls and reversals, Axiom hit a Running Enzuigiri followed by an Avalanche Spanish Fly to secure the win and advance.

Winner: Axiom via pinfall

Ethan Page Promo

North American Champion Ethan Page cut a confident backstage promo ahead of his “Day of the Dead” match with El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. Page said he’d studied Wagner’s history across Mexico and Japan but promised that “on my continent, you’ll be the one left for dead in the desert.”

Fourth Match: Hank & Tank vs. OTM

The brawl began before the bell, with both teams trading blows inside and outside the ring. Once things settled, OTM (Nima & Price) dominated with quick tags and power offense.

Hank & Tank made a fiery comeback, but a late distraction led to OTM hitting a devastating Assisted Spinebuster for the win. Afterward, they brutalized their opponents, slamming Ledger through the announce table with The Crucifix Bomb.

Winners: OTM via pinfall

Backstage Segment: Lash Legend, Kendal Grey & Wren Sinclair

Wren Sinclair was on the phone with Charlie Dempsey, discussing plans to revive NQCC. Lash Legend mocked her, calling the idea stupid. Kendal Grey stepped in, defending Wren. Lash told Kendal to “watch it,” calling her a “little girl” — setting up a future confrontation.

Main Event: The Culling vs. Fatal Influence (w/ Fallon Henley)

The long-simmering feud between The Culling and Fatal Influence exploded in the main event. Tatum Paxley and Lainey Reid started, trading control before tags brought in Izzi Dame and Jacy Jayne. The teams battled evenly through the commercial break.

Down the stretch, Paxley hit The Psycho Trap for a near fall, but interference from Henley turned the tide. Jacy Jayne capitalized with The Rolling Encore for the pinfall.

After the match, Fatal Influence launched a vicious post-match assault on The Culling. When Jayne went for a belt shot, Paxley countered, laying out Jayne with another Psycho Trap and posing with the NXT Women’s Championship to end the segment.

Winners: Fatal Influence via pinfall

Closing Segment: Ricky Saints & Trick Williams Contract Signing

AVA moderated the heated NXT Championship contract signing between Ricky Saints and Trick Williams ahead of Halloween Havoc.

Trick boasted that he runs NXT on his time and that he doesn’t owe the brand or TNA anything — only himself. Saints responded, saying Trick’s ego made him forget his roots and that he’s lost touch with what it means to be the face of NXT.

Tensions escalated as Trick mocked Saints’ indie past, while Saints called Trick “all flash and no focus.” Trick landed a cheap shot and hit The Trick Kick, but Saints recovered, driving him through the table with The F5 and holding the NXT Championship high as the show went off the air.

Post-Show Notes:

Zaria vs. Blake Monroe for the Women’s North American Championship officially set for Halloween Havoc.

Leon Slater & Je’Von Evans vs. AAA’s La Parka & Mr. Iguana confirmed for the event.

Ethan Page vs. El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. will be a “Day of the Dead” Match.

Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams contract signing ends in chaos ahead of their NXT Title showdown.