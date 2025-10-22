Viewership Numbers For October 13th Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on October 13 averaged 2.4 million viewers, resulting in a total of 4.6 million hours watched that week.

This viewership is consistent with the previous week, which also had 2.4 million viewers and 4.8 million hours viewed. The episode’s ratings are tied with last week’s show for the best performance since the September 15 episode, which had 2.6 million viewers.

The show ranked in the top 10 for the week in 13 countries: Australia, Bahrain, India, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Since its debut on Netflix at the beginning of the year, RAW has averaged 2.861 million views per week for new episodes.

The show was headlined by “The Best In The World” CM Punk, “The Mega Star” LA Knight and “Main Event” Jey Uso facing each other in a WWE World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match.