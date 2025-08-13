Bret Hart Criticizes Modern Wrestling, Calls It “Actors Pretending To Be Wrestlers”

During an appearance at Vaughan Comic Con, WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart shared his candid thoughts on today’s professional wrestling landscape.

Hart expressed that much of the modern product lacks the wrestling psychology he was taught, stating: “I think wrestling is such a strange profession. There’s no real category for it. My personal feeling about professional wrestling today is that the wrestlers today are mostly, for the most part, actors pretending to be wrestlers.”

He continued, “Nobody puts a hold on. No one has what we used to call wrestling psychology anymore. You have to work on a leg. There’s always a strategy to what I learned in wrestling. You tell a story and try to make it as real and believable as you can. The real art form was to never injure anybody.”

The Hitman emphasized the importance of keeping opponents safe, adding: “Two wrestlers would go out there, tell their story, and come back. The first thing they do when they come back to the dresser is they hug each other and say, ‘I’m okay.’”

He added, “I didn’t break my neck or anything. I didn’t knock all my teeth out. It’s always like you’re just so happy that you go out and do this performance. The real artistry is in not hurting anyone. Unfortunately, Bill Goldberg never got that memo.”

You can watch part of the interview below: