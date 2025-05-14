WWE Officials Reportedly High On Injured Star Ahead Of Return

WWE NXT standout Kiana James is reportedly on track for a major push once she returns to action, according to new backstage insight.

Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net reports that several key figures within WWE are said to be “very high” on James, specifically citing her work ethic and dedication throughout her ongoing rehabilitation process.

“Several within WWE are very high on Kiana James. Her work ethic and dedication during rehab caught the eyes of a few and I’d expect her to get a push in the next year once she returns,” Hays shared on X (formerly Twitter).

James has been sidelined since June 2024 with what was later confirmed to be a knee injury requiring surgery. Her last televised match was a Money in the Bank qualifying triple-threat bout against Iyo Sky and Zelina Vega on the June 17 episode of Monday Night Raw.

Initial reports of James’s injury surfaced in September 2024, and at the time, it was believed she would be out for at least six months.

With praise building internally and her return on the horizon, expect big things from the former Business Mogul of NXT when she eventually steps back into the ring.

