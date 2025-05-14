Will Ospreay: “AEW Smokes WWE In Every Field Of Wrestling”

AEW star Will Ospreay didn’t mince words when discussing AEW’s position in the wrestling industry, boldly asserting that All Elite Wrestling is superior to WWE in nearly every regard.

During a recent appearance on Z100’s “Superstar Crossover” with Josh Martinez, Ospreay was asked why fans should choose AEW All In: Texas over a reported WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC airing the same night.

“Because we smoke them in every field of wrestling. Mate, we’re just better,” Ospreay stated confidently.

While Ospreay was quick to note his respect for WWE’s roster, calling them “vets” and acknowledging their ability to move crowds, he still held firm in his stance that AEW delivers a better product.

“I respect them. I respect every single one of them there. They’re all vets… They understand getting people on their feet,” he said, singling out talents like Gunther, Randy Orton, and Chad Gable.

“But we are so much more of a better wrestling company than them. Our guys smoke them every single day of the week… On our worst day, we smoke all of you guys.”

Ospreay’s comments come amid rising anticipation for AEW’s All In: Texas event, which is poised to be another marquee moment in the promotion’s history. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on this developing story.

