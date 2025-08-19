WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (8/19/2025): Philadelphia, PA.

WWE NXT is live tonight at 8/7c on The CW Network from The Met Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On tap for the August 19 show:

* Yoshiki Inamura vs. Josh Briggs (Philly Street Fight Opener)

* Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans (NXT Title Eliminator)

* Fatal Influence vs. The Elegance Brand (Special Referee: Masha Slamovich)

* Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy

* Jordynne Grace, Blake Monroe go face-to-face

* Chelsea Green, Ethan Page offer a ‘Peace Treaty’ to Tavion Heights & Tyra Mae Steel

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage.