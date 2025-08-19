Updated Lineup For WWE Clash In Paris

Following Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, the company announced an updated lineup for this month’s Clash in Paris Premium Live Event (PLE).

“The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus will face “The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev in a Donnybrook Match, while “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns will battle The Vision’s “Big” Bronson Reed in a singles match.

Previously announced for the show are WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, who will defend his title against “The Best in the World” CM Punk, “The Mega Star” LA Knight, and “Main Event” Jey Uso in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

Additionally, “The Maverick” Logan Paul will face off against 17-time World Champion John Cena in a singles match.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 31, at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.

The event will be available on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.