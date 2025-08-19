Ilja Dragunov Reportedly Close To Making His WWE In-Ring Return

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Ilja Dragunov has been cleared to return to the ring, and WWE is simply waiting for the right time to bring him back.

Dragunov had been sidelined due to a torn ACL he suffered last September.

Additionally, Cory Hays from Bodyslam.net noted that while his return may still be a few weeks away, Dragunov’s name has been mentioned behind the scenes in WWE as recently as last week.

His last match took place on September 28, 2024, at a WWE SuperShow in Columbus, Georgia.