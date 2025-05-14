Backstage Update On Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return Plans

Cody Rhodes has been absent from WWE programming since his shocking loss to John Cena at WrestleMania 41, but fans may not have to wait much longer for “The American Nightmare” to reemerge.

According to a new WrestleVotes Q&A, Rhodes is expected to be involved in the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on June 7 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

“I do believe he’s still scheduled to be a part of the Money in the Bank show,” said Joe from WrestleVotes. “Don’t know if he’s wrestling, don’t know if that’s when his return will happen. But as far as I know, he will be in Los Angeles for that PLE.”

Rhodes has also been locally advertised for SmackDown as soon as May 16, though WWE has yet to officially promote those appearances during televised programming. It’s worth noting that Cody was previously removed from other advertised tapings throughout his current hiatus, adding mystery to the exact timing of his return.

Many fans have speculated that Rhodes is being positioned to eventually challenge Cena once more—possibly setting up a massive rematch for SummerSlam.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Cody Rhodes’ WWE return and all updates leading to Money in the Bank.