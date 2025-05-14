Ricochet Responds To Heated Social Media Feud With Je’Von Evans

AEW star Ricochet has broken his silence following his fiery and now-viral Twitter/X exchange with WWE NXT’s Je’Von Evans, a back-and-forth that had fans from both companies buzzing with strong opinions.

The drama began after Ricochet bluntly stated he would “squash” Evans in a match. The 20-year-old NXT prospect quickly clapped back, saying:

“My Bad. I Just Got Done Training At The Performance Center, Under Shawn Michaels. Something That You Don’t Have Or Do BUT, I Bet Yo Brown Egg Head Ass Would Squash Me If Tony Told You To🤷🏾‍♂️ Much Love OG ❤️‍🔥”

Ricochet didn’t hold back, replying:

“Brother, I was learning from Shawn Michaels when you was like 12. Then went on to become multiple time Champion. Let me know when you win one, little boy.”

Evans escalated further, controversially referencing AEW President Tony Khan:

“Now, You’re Wrestling In Front Of 2,000 People, Every Week, For A Crackhead. Talk About An Upgrade Am I Right??😂… You Had To Come For A Successful Ass Youngin 💯”

Ricochet delivered a final shot:

“How many people does the PC hold? Bahahaha but keep up the energy. It makes you look cool.”

The social media exchange drew massive attention across the wrestling world.

Now, speaking on the Battleground Podcast (May 14, 2025), Ricochet reflected on the exchange with a smile.

“A lot of people seemed upset about it,” Ricochet said. “But honestly, I’m just finally kind of living my own life and now everyone’s just getting a chance to see it really.”

Ricochet added that his current character in AEW gives him more freedom than ever before. While some may view his tone as heelish, he insists it’s simply his authentic self.

“This is who I am. I’ve spent years being filtered. Now, I’m just being me—and if it rubs people the wrong way, then maybe that’s more about them.”

