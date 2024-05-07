Eric Bischoff Says Dax Harwood “Failed” In WWE And “Didn’t Get Over It”

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke on his podcast, “83 Weeks,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his online beef with FTR’s Dax Harwood.

“By what metric they are one of the best tag teams in the world? Certainly not financially. Can’t point to FTR and say, ‘Yeah, but every time they’re on television, look at the success they have in ratings. Look at their quarter hours, look at their look at how much money they draw on the road.’ Of course, they’re not on the road because AEW can barely get enough people to produce a television show, much less go to a house show. So, there’s no metric other than emotion, which is all subjective, it’s not objective, whereby anybody can state that FTR is one of the best tag teams in the world.”

“If you like them, great. I like them as a tag team, as I just said a few moments ago. But to suggest that one of the best tag teams in the world is kind of like a branding statement that we just all latch onto and continue. But it’s not really true. They didn’t make it in WWE. They had an opportunity, just like I had an opportunity in 2019, I didn’t make it. I got fired. I didn’t adapt, I didn’t get myself over. Just like FTR, they had their opportunity. They couldn’t get over. A lot of other people did, and they didn’t. There are a lot of reasons for that, but the fact is, they didn’t get over. And now they’re in AEW and yes, they’re swimming in a much, much, much, much smaller pond. So in their minds, perhaps they feel like a bigger fish. And I’m not saying — I’m not sure. I haven’t — I haven’t had any interactions with Mr. Wheeler. He hasn’t taken to Twitter to call me out. So, I’m gonna leave him out of the equation. But yeah, Dax, you’ve had your opportunity in WWE, you failed. You didn’t get over it. Well, it is what it is. I know it hurts, it doesn’t sound nice. It’s so cruel. But it’s also true. And now he’s an AEW, he feels like a bigger fish in a much, much smaller pond where really hardly anybody’s over. And I’m not suggesting it’s all his fault. But it is what it is.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: