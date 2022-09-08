Becky Lynch Comments on Ronda Rousey’s Influence and Wrestling In Saudi Arabia

Becky Lynch recently appeared on FOX Sports’ “Out of Character” podcast, where she discussed her victory over WWE Hall of Famer Lita at WWE Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

“I don’t know how I feel about doing a show over there but then somebody mentioned that, ‘Look, you don’t get to influence people by not being there’ you know? You get to show these women and young girls what’s possible and that’s amazing. The audience are so receptive and they love it and their reaction through everything is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. So, to know that you maybe have a small part in influencing a young girl who wouldn’t have been aware of this thing otherwise, is really incredible,” Lynch said.

Lynch also discussed Ronda Rousey’s impact on female athletes in professional wrestling and mixed martial arts.

“I hate to bring her up but if Ronda Rousey, credit where credit is due,” Lynch said. “Look, if Ronda Rousey hadn’t been as good as she was in MMA, there wouldn’t have been women in the UFC and women [wouldn’t] see that and say, ‘I want to do that too.’ It starts by showing people what’s possible so that we can change the world.”

Lynch is currently sidelined due to a separated shoulder. Lynch stated a few weeks ago in an Instagram Live video with Brian Gewirtz that she has a lot more mobility now, and that the injury is healing quickly. This was in contrast to what she said a few weeks earlier, when it was mentioned in early August that surgery was a possibility.

You can listen to the complete interview below: