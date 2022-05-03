Becky Lynch Issues Statement On Scammers Impersonating WWE Superstars

As PWMania.com previously reported, a WWE fan was recently scammed by someone pretending to be Liv Morgan.

Becky Lynch issued a statement via Twitter regarding the matter of people impersonating WWE superstars in an effort to scam fans:

“It should go without saying, but I, or any other WWE superstar, Would not ever message any fan looking for money or gift cards. Please, if anyone ever messages you, pretending to be me, asking for money, or anything else, immediately block and report. The amount of times I have heard of this happening is sickening.”