Becky Lynch on Portraying Cyndi Lauper, Lynch’s Dialect Coach on Her “Young Rock” Work

Lynch will play rock icon Cyndi Lauper in the third season premiere of “Young Rock,” which airs this Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The season 3 premiere episode, “The People Need You,” will highlight a celebration Lauper threw around WrestleMania 1 in 1985, when Lauper served as Wendi Richter’s manager as Richter defeated Leilani Kai for the WWE Women’s Title. Additionally, former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Mr. T, Liberace, and WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Captain Lou Albano will all be featured in the episode.

As PWMania.com previously reported, The Rock revealed the first images of Lynch as Lauper from the show on Instagram. He added that Lynch put in a lot of effort on the set. Click here to view the photos and read The Rock’s comments.

Lynch, who has been sidelined with a separated shoulder since late July, also posted on Instagram about her new role and pictures of herself with “Young Rock” versions of WWE Hall of Famers The Iron Sheik and Captain Lou Albano.

“Very excited to join the amazingly talented cast and crew of @nbcyoungrock as the iconic @cyndilauper . Playing someone as groundbreaking and influential, not only in the music industry but as a feminist and someone who was instrumental in bringing wrestling into the mainstream , was both challenging and immensely fun and I can’t wait for you all to see it! @nbc tomorrow night- 8:30 pm EST . Check it out! @therock @sevenbucksprod,” she wrote.

In response to Lynch’s post, dialect coach Courtney Young remarked on Lynch’s portrayal of Lauper and how accurate it was given how distinctive Lauper’s voice is.

“Yassss!!!! I had the pleasure of coaching @BeckyLynchWWE to portray @cyndilauper! That’s no easy feat when Lauper has such a distinct voice and Becky is a native of Dublin, Ireland but as always she knocked it out of the park! Check it out![fire emoji]#BeckyLynch #nbcyoungrock @TheRock,” Young wrote.

Lauper was mentioned as a potential recurring character back when the series’ casting was being done, so it will be interesting to see if Lynch returns to Young Rock during season 3.

The season 3 premiere of Friday’s episode has the following plot summary: “After losing the 2032 election, Dwayne Johnson is ready to withdraw from political life when he gets an unexpected call; in 1985, Rocky learns there are consequences to crossing Vince; in 1997, Dwayne finds fans hate him even when he’s a winner.”

The second episode of season 3 is titled “Rocky Sucks,” and will air on November 11. The episode’s synopsis is as follows: “Miami, 1997: As Dwayne recovers from an injury, he makes a life-changing decision; upon returning to the WWF, Dwayne takes a major risk on the mic and with his character; in 2033, President Taft turns to Dwayne for help in a crisis.”

Here are the aforementioned posts below, along with photos of Lynch on the show and a “Young Rock” season 3 promo: