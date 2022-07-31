Becky Lynch Suffers Injury at WWE SummerSlam

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch squared off for the RAW Women’s Championship in the opening match of Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam from Nashville. It was a great back-and-forth match from which the EST would win, capping off her storyline with The Man.

Lynch once took a Jaded (Glam Slam) from Belair and banged up her shoulder; as a result, Lynch’s arm was clearly weak for the rest of the match. The former women’s champion was able to finish the match, so it is unknown if she will lose any time due to the injury.

Some believed she was selling, but fans who saw her leave the ring said that she was still favoring the shoulder off camera, despite the commentators paying little attention to it. People who witnessed her departing into the backstage area noticed that she was surrounded by the WWE medical staff.

It’s possible that Lynch suffered a minor shoulder separation.

WWE has not released any information regarding Lynch’s condition. Hopefully, if she is hurt, it is not too bad, although a serious injury could impede whatever plans they had for her.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Paul “Triple H” Levesque had the idea to turn Lynch, and if Vince McMahon had been in charge, she would have remained a heel following SummerSlam. Click here for more on that story.

Lynch can be seen giving the thumbs up in one photo of her walking with the WWE medical team and resting her injured arm to the side.