Belief That AEW Has No “Long-Term” Plans For Ricky Starks

Last week, it was reported that WWE has expressed “significant interest” in AEW standout Ricky Starks if he becomes a free agent. During his podcast with WrestlePurists.com, Ibou mentioned that Starks is still under contract with AEW.

“The problem with Ricky Starks and Ricky Starks-based reporting is you hear one thing about Ricky Starks from one guy and then what you hear from the next guy doesn’t line up at all.”

“The things that seem to be overlapping is that he is frustrated with the fact that he hasn’t been given a direction. AEW is of the belief that he doesn’t want to stay anymore and seemingly he is waiting his deal out, that is what people think…Nobody can agree when the deal is expiring. The bottom line is Ricky Starks is home. He’s healthy. He does not have any long-term plans in AEW. AEW has no long-term plans for him at this juncture and that’s the situation.”

Starks, who did not attend the 2024 AEW All In PPV, announced on Twitter/X that he was watching a movie that day but wanted to watch the show later.