Belief That Tony Khan Tried To Arrange Meeting Between The Elite And CM Punk

Before CM Punk was released by AEW for his All In physical altercation with Jack Perry, an attempt was made to bring Punk and The Elite together to discuss their differences.

Their feud dates back to the All Out 2022 brawl. While Punk is no longer with AEW, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Page have recently signed new contracts.

Bryan Alvarez stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that the canceled meeting, which was never officially agreed upon by The Elite, was thought to have been arranged by AEW President Tony Khan.

The meeting was supposed to take place at the joint show in Atlanta last week, as AEW was taping Collision on the same night as Dynamite. Khan’s invitation to meet with Punk was declined by the Elite.

Alvarez said, “There are more questions about The Elite and CM punk meeting. So here’s more on this because I heard a lot more about this today. So, the meeting being canceled is essentially a semantic issue, depending on which side you’re talking to. So what happened was they had a Collision-Dynamite taping in Atlanta. They were going to tape both shows. Okay. Right. So I think it was Tony Khan who asked The Elite. It’s like, ‘we’re all going to be in the same place at the same time. Would you like to do this meeting or whatever?’ And they said no. So, from their perspective, there was never a meeting planned that got canceled. They were asked, ‘Would you like to do this meeting since we’re all going to be in the same place?’ And they said no. From Punk’s perspective, he believed he was on his way to a meeting, which then got canceled. And so I guess the analogy would be if your dentist scheduled you for a cleaning and then called you, and you were like, ‘I can’t do the cleaning that day.’ From their perspective, the appointment got canceled. From your perspective, there was no appointment. So that’s essentially the story there. There was nothing that The Elite agreed to, and then said, ‘No, actually, we’re not going to do this.’ Most of these stories about Punk wanting to meet with The Elite. The Elite never even knew that this was never even broached with them in the past. This time, it was broached with them, and they said, no, we’re not going to do it. So that’s the story. On the meeting that was canceled.”

