Bianca Belair Comments On Jade Cargill Joining WWE

WWE continues to make Jade Cargill’s signing a big deal, as she was seen being greeted by Triple H at WWE Fastlane last Saturday and Shawn Michaels on Tuesday’s WWE NXT.

As PWMania.com previously reported, it is expected that she will be promoted to the main roster, and the former TBS Champion will be on the Raw brand when that happens, according to WWE sources.

Bianca Belair expressed her excitement about Cargill’s signing with WWE while speaking with Uproxx.

“It’s always been a huge goal and mission of mine to bring myself and my culture and representation to WWE. And it’s only going to get bigger with Jade coming in the picture. There’s so many amazing possibilities that can come out of it, singles matches, tag matches. Going from being one of the first Black females to main event WrestleMania and now having Jade come in, it’s just showing how much WWE is evolving and continues to evolve.”

