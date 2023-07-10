Big E. Reveals Which WWE Match Fans Still Ask Him About To This Day

Big E. has had a hell of a WWE career.

The former WWE Champion and cornerstone of the popular trio The New Day with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods recently appeared as a guest on the WWE After The Bell podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE veteran spoke about how he still hears from WWE fans to this day about the memorable Hell In A Cell showdown between The New Day and The Usos.

“It’s still heartwarming for me to see people still bring up the Hell in a Cell match with The Usos because we still think that was so special and so much of that is (Xavier) Woods’ mind, it’s him — we all brought the best of ourselves to that and he brought the best of himself to that,” Big E. said.

Additionally, Big E. also spoke during the interview about the amount of respect he has for all that his fellow member of The New Day, Xavier Woods, has accomplished both in the ring and outside of it.

“But it’s also what he’s doing outside of the ring. This man has created jobs, he’s created a gaming channel that brought the locker room together, that got the boys and the girls pay days,” said Big E. “We’ve had opportunities to go to incredible Comic-Cons to just do amazing things because of this and so he’s really — I don’t think we will really understand the impact that he’s had on the industry. Much of it might be behind closed doors, but he’s really helped people in so many ways. He’s a beautiful human being, a really giving person. So he’s just someone that I wanna give him his flowers at all times because he’s amazing.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to POST Wrestling for transcribing the above quotes.