Big First-Time Ever Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

You can officially pencil in a new first-time ever match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of AEW’s return to Wednesday night for their Dynamite show next week, the company has announced a big first-time ever bout between two established AEW top stars.

Penta El Zero Miedo of The Lucha Bros will be going one-on-one against Jay White of Bullet Club Gold in their first-ever in-ring meeting.

Both guys will talk to Renee Paquette on Friday’s Rampage ahead of their big showdown next Wednesday night.

