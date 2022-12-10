Big Line-Up Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown; Roman Reigns Return, Title Matches, and More

WWE has announced a stacked lineup for next week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make his first appearance on SmackDown Live next Friday since War Games at Survivor Series.

As PWMania.com previously reported, on Friday night’s SmackDown, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso advised Sami Zayn to cut some of his hair and trim his beard because, with The Tribal Chief returning, he believes next Friday will be a big night for Zayn due to how he’s “leveled up” in recent weeks.

GUNTHER will defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet next Friday.

Ricochet won the SmackDown World Cup Tournament last week, earning him a shot at the title. Tonight’s show featured the signing of the contract for the match, which resulted in six-man action as Ricochet and The New Day defeated Imperium.

The Viking Raiders vs. Hit Row vs. Legado del Fantasma is also a big tag team Triple Threat for next Friday’s SmackDown.

Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma have been feuding for a few months, and The Viking Raiders got involved when they returned to action a few weeks ago. Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde wrestled Erik and Ivar on this week’s SmackDown until “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis attacked both teams, giving Legado the DQ victory. Hit Row dominated both teams, culminating in “B-Fab” Briana Brandy taking out Valhalla and launching her into Zelina Vega at the announce table.

Finally, a second title match for next week’s SmackDown has been announced, with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defending against Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan.

In tag team action on this week’s SmackDown, Nox and Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. The victory earned Nox and Morgan a title shot, according to WWE. This will be Damage CTRL’s first TV title defense since reclaiming the straps from Alexa Bliss and Asuka at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5.

The following is the current SmackDown lineup from the Allstate Arena in Chicago for next week:

* Hit Row vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Legado del Fantasma

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defend against Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Ricochet

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes his first appearance since War Games