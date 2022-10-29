Big Lineup Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite In Baltimore, MD. (11/2/2022)

The lineup is shaping up nicely for next week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

During this week’s AEW Rampage show on TNT, new matches were made official for next week’s two-hour AEW on TBS television program.

Scheduled for next week’s AEW Dynamite show, as the road to AEW Full Gear 2022 continues, is Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir, Chris Jericho vs. a former ROH World Champion, Lee Moriarty vs. Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, as well as Jay Lethal vs. Darby Allin.

