Big Match Set for Winter Is Coming, Ricky Starks the New #1 Contender to the AEW World Title

By
PWMania.com Staff
-
(Photo Credit: AEW)

Ricky Starks is your new AEW World Title contender.

Starks defeated Ethan Page in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament on this week’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite. Starks is now the number one challenger to AEW World Champion MJF.

Starks vs. MJF for the title will take place on December 14 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX during the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite.

Page defeated Eddie Kingston in the first round of the World Title Eliminator Tournament, while Starks defeated Lance Archer, Bandido defeated Rush, and Brian Cage defeated Dante Martin. In the semi-finals, Page defeated Bandido, while Starks defeated Cage. Page then defeated Starks tonight to take MJF’s AEW World Title shot.

Click here for AEW Dynamite results. Here are several highlights from the tournament finals at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL:

