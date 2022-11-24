Big Match Set for Winter Is Coming, Ricky Starks the New #1 Contender to the AEW World Title

Ricky Starks is your new AEW World Title contender.

Starks defeated Ethan Page in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament on this week’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite. Starks is now the number one challenger to AEW World Champion MJF.

Starks vs. MJF for the title will take place on December 14 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX during the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite.

Page defeated Eddie Kingston in the first round of the World Title Eliminator Tournament, while Starks defeated Lance Archer, Bandido defeated Rush, and Brian Cage defeated Dante Martin. In the semi-finals, Page defeated Bandido, while Starks defeated Cage. Page then defeated Starks tonight to take MJF’s AEW World Title shot.

Click here for AEW Dynamite results. Here are several highlights from the tournament finals at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL:

#Absolute @starkmanjones perseveres through injury to face Ethan Page in the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Final tonight on #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IkU63D1yuP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

.@starkmanjones takes down @OfficialEgo with a huge spear, but at what cost!?#AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xbQNiYZTnq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

.@OfficialEGO seems pleased with his efforts so far 😁#AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/zesg4L3HZt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

A tough landing for @starkmanjones! But @RefStephonSmith has had enough of @StokelyHathway and ejects him from ringside!#AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/OSnfHhRxqo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

The strength and power of @OfficialEGO on display tonight at #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/C9QrvsFqrX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

And @starkmanjones wins the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament to earn himself an #AEW World Championship shot against @The_MJF at #WinterIsComing LIVE on December 14!#AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/MYq02M0FaK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

