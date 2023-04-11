Big Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Before WrestleMania 39, it was reported that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was planning to turn heel on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita. The babyface trio defeated Damage CTRL at WrestleMania and remained together on RAW After WrestleMania.

In an update, Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reports that Trish did not turn heel on last week’s post-WrestleMania RAW, as had been rumored, but that the heel turn will most likely happen this week.

It was hinted that Stratus would turn on Lynch, but it was unclear where this would leave Lita.

Lynch and Lita are scheduled to defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on tonight’s RAW, but it remains to be seen if this match was impacted by today’s creative change noted at this link.