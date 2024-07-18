Big Surprises Set For Saturday’s TNA Slammiversary

TNA Wrestling’s next pay-per-view event of the year, Slammiversary, will be held this Saturday in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The main event of the show is expected to feature TNA World Champion Moose defending against Joe Hendry, Frankie Kazarian, Nic Nemeth, Josh Alexander, and Steve Maclin in a fatal four-way match. TNA’s PPV events are usually full of surprises, with new and returning talent.

It appears that Slammiversary will be no exception, as WWE and TNA continue to collaborate by sending talent to each other’s shows. Jordynne Grace spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote the PPV, teasing surprises.

Grace said: “The surprises are going to be even bigger than people realize,” she said. “TNA and NXT are the best at pulling off surprises. I don’t think anyone can argue that. If you’re tired of unintentionally reading spoilers, watch Slammiversary. “Our goal is to rekindle fans’ love for wrestling.”

At Slammiversary, Grace will defend her TNA Knockouts Championship against Ash By Elegance.