Big Title Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite (8/14/2024)

The TBS Championship will be on-the-line on August 15 in Norfolk, VA.

Tony Khan has confirmed it.

After Hikaru Shida called for the title shot for a chance to get on the AEW ALL IN 2024 card at Wembley Stadium on August 25, the AEW President confirmed Shida vs. Mercedes Mone for the TBS title on the 8/15 Dynamite in a match where if Shida wins, she will take Mone’s spot against Britt Baker at ALL IN.

“Hikaru Shida made the challenge tonight LIVE on AEW Collision,” Khan wrote via X. “Now I’ll make it official in real-time! This Wednesday, August 14, Norfolk, VA., Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT, the TBS Championship [will be on the line with] Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida. [The] winner defends versus Dr. Britt Baker at AEW ALL IN!”