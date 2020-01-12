Big Update On Marty Scurll’s Future In Wrestling

PWInsider.com is reporting that Marty Scurll has signed a new deal with Ring of Honor. While it’s unknown how long Scurll signed for, the speculation is that it’s at least a two-year deal. Mike Johnson also noted the following:

“Scurll is taking on lead booking duties for the company. Hunter ‘Delirious’ Johnston remains with the company in a creative capacity and will be working with Scurll, but we are told that moving forward, Scurll will have the lead position for creative with Johnston working in conjunction with him.”

The belief is that Scurll’s contract will allow him to continue working for the NWA.