New Championship Bout Set For ROH Death Before Dishonor, Updated Card

A new title match has been announced for this Friday’s Ring Of Honor “Death Before Dishonor” pay-per-view.

Tony Khan took to X late Tuesday evening to confirm the addition of Wheeler Yuta vs. Lee Moriarty for the ROH Pure Championship at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024.

“After he survived the Proving Ground [and] following Thursday’s BCC vs STP tag on ROH TV,” Khan began, “Moriarty will challenge Yuta for the Pure Title Friday at Death Before Dishonor!”

Featured below is the updated lineup for the show scheduled for July 26, 2024 at eSports Stadium in Arlington, TX.

ROH Women’s World Championship

* Athena (c) vs. Queen Aminata

ROH Championship

* Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Roderick Strong

ROH Women’s World Television Championship

* Billie Starkz (c) vs. Red Velvet

ROH Pure Championship

* Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

Texas Death Match

* Diamante vs. Leyla Hirsch