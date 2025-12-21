Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 12/20/2025

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings on Saturday night from Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, as part of the Dynamite On 34th Street episode.

These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

– The Grizzled Young Vets made their way out and cut promo knocking NYC. Eddie Kingston then made his way out with a chair and nailed them. Eddie Kingston def. James Drake. The Vets then attacked Kingston and beat him down. Off the air, Kingston took the mic and told NYC he loves them.

– HOOK def. Ortiz with Redrum.

– Bryan Keith def. Serpentico.

– Big Boom! A.J. and QT Marshall def. The Frat House.

– Zack Gibson def. Bryce Donovan.

– The Swirl def. Jordan Oliver and Alec Price.

– Mark Davis def. Matt Mako.

– ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty def. Kommander.