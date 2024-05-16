Billy Corgan Discusses NWA Powerrr Airing On The CW App

NWA President Billy Corgan recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including Powerrr airing on The CW App.

Corgan said, “It’s a little bit difficult with international fans because we’re still trying to create a situation. I just hired a new television agent, so we’re looking for Powerrr to be first run television on international channels… And by the way, the CW app, for people kind of giving a wry eye to that: they actually draw bigger numbers than they do on the broadcast side.”

On wrestling’s prominence on streaming platforms:

“At the end of the day, everybody knows, everybody sees it, wrestling is going digital full-on. Wrestling is going to be a 24/7 endeavor.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.