Billy Corgan Says CW Never Had A Problem With NWA Samhain Cocaine Spot

Last year, Billy Corgan and the NWA faced criticism after a controversial moment on the NWA Samhain pay-per-view, which reportedly jeopardized the NWA’s TV deal with The CW Network.

That infamous scene occurred when Jim Mitchel was at a table with women around him drinking alcohol, and it appeared that Mitchell was snorting cocaine off the table before passing it around to everyone else.

Forget everything else I ever said, maybe NWA is cool pic.twitter.com/6E2XGsxy4R — ORANGE CRUSH (@orangecrushart) October 29, 2023

At the time, it reportedly irritated network employees, and there was a push to move the NWA Powerrr program from the network to the app. The NWA did not announce a deal with the network at the time, but they were in advanced talks with the CW, which eventually aired on the CW app.

While speaking with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In The Weeds, the NWA owner addressed the situation.

“After the ‘cocaine spot’ where Sinister Minister and his hot minions were snorting sugar off a table in Cleveland, that story took a life of its own. ‘NWA is going to lose its CW deal, they’ve lost their CW deal.’ About four days after the event, CW, I don’t want to say who, but certainly one of the top people at CW called me and said, ‘What is this all about?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. No one for your world has reached out to me.’ He said, ‘There is no problem over here. We’re reading all these articles and we don’t understand what the issue is.’ ‘So, to be official, there is no issue with what we did?’ ‘No, we think it’s funny.’ There was no issue. It was a completely invented story by either a troll inside the company, a leaker or something.”

Corgan went on to say that he joked that people were more upset about that than hypothetically putting a cheese grater to their head. He was annoyed by the fake rumors because they portrayed his company negatively when they had done nothing wrong.

Corgan’s reality series, “Adventures in Carnyland,” premiered on the CW App today for fans to watch.