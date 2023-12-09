Billy Gunn Addresses Him And The Acclaimed Being Off Of AEW Television

AEW World Trios Champion “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn recently appeared on an episode of the A2TheK podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including his and the Acclaimed’s absence on television as of late.

Gunn said, “I would hope so. I’ve never been taken out this long. I think there is some stuff going on. I think we’ll be back, we should be back, everyone is healed up and everybody is good. They have the tournament going on right now so I don’t want to get our coming back lost in that shuffle. I want to come back and find out who all the dark-dressed and masked guy is and just ruin their lives. That’s our plan. Me and the kids have a funny thing, we have team meetings all the time. Max finally got an iPhone so we can all FaceTime each other. We still see each other and have our team meetings of what to do. Hopefully, we’ll be back soon.”

