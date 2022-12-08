Blackpool Combat Club Receives New Message From William Regal

William Regal posted a message to The Blackpool Combat Club on Twitter today.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Regal is on his way back to WWE after being granted release by AEW President Tony Khan. You can read what Khan had to say about why he granted the leave by clicking here. Regal appeared in a pre-recorded promo on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite and stated that he will be Blackpool Combat Club until he dies, which you can see by clicking here.

Today, Regal tweeted a message to Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli. He included a YouTube link to Slade’s single “Far Far Away.”

“To the members of the BCC. My favourite song by my favourite band who somehow knew when I was a child to write the story that is my life. It’s been a pleasure fellas. We’ll meet again…..,” he wrote, linking to the song and sharing a backstage photo of The Blackpool Combat Club.

Regal is expected to return to WWE in some capacity after the end of this month. It was just announced today that his podcast will be taking a break.

The following is Regal’s full tweet: