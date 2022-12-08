William Regal Appears on AEW Dynamite, Explains His Heel Turn and Comments on BCC

In a recorded promo that aired during Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite episode, William Regal made an appearance.

Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeated Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager at Dynamite. Following the match, Tony Schiavone aired his interview with Regal, which he claimed was recorded two weeks prior to the attack on Regal by the AEW World Champion MJF on last week’s Dynamite.

Regal stated that this interview would only be seen if something bad happened to him. He claimed that The Blackpool Combat Club no longer required him and that they were able to teach Yuta how to be the best on their own, so he turned on Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear to aid MJF.

The final lesson Regal had to impart to Moxley was to always stay one step ahead and to always have eyes in the back of your head, which Regal explained by turning the tables on him.

Regal announced at the end of the promo that he will remain a member of Blackpool Combat Club until his death.

Regal will return to WWE in some capacity, most likely after the end of this month. His employment status with AEW has recently been uncertain, but AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Regal requested that his contract’s option year not be picked up so he could return to work for his former employer. This was primarily because Regal’s son, Charlie Dempsey, works for the WWE NXT brand. For information on the limitations Regal will face when returning to WWE, as well as other details on Regal’s departure as revealed by Khan, click here.

Here is a clip from Dynamite’s Regal promo: