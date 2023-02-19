Bloodline Drama Continues as Roman Reigns Retains In WWE Elimination Chamber Main Event

Your undisputed WWE Universal Champion is still Roman Reigns.

Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Title by defeating Sami Zayn in the main event of Saturday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The crowd, which included Zayn’s wife, father, brothers, and other family members, may have been the match’s star.

Following several “fuck you Roman!” chants during the break, Reigns entered the ring first to deafening boos. The crowd erupted in cheers and chants when Zayn appeared, and he appeared to be overwhelmed by the response.

At one point, Reigns insulted Zayn’s wife before pummeling him at the barrier in front of his family. Zayn fought Reigns off and returned to kiss his wife.

The referee was knocked down in the corner during the match’s conclusion. Zayn delivered the Helluva Kick and covered for the victory, but the referee remained down. Before Zayn got back up, the Montreal crowd counted to ten. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso then entered the ring, surprising many because he had not been reported to be in town, whereas his brother, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso, was. Jimmy landed three superkicks on Zayn before landing the top rope splash. As another referee ran down, Uso positioned Reigns on top of Zayn for the pin, but Zayn kicked out at 2. Reigns and Zayn continued the match, with Zayn hitting a Superman Punch and knocking Uso off the apron. The match continued for several minutes, with a second referee knocked out, until Paul Heyman brought a steel chair from under the ring. Reigns took the chair, but Jey stepped in and stood between the two rivals. Reigns handed the chair to Jey but later returned it because he refused to use it on Zayn. As Zayn recovered and charged, Reigns slapped Jey around. Reigns took a step back, and Zayn hit Jey with an unintentional Spear. As the original referee returned to the ring to count the pin, Reigns beat Zayn down with chair shots and then finished him off with a Spear.

Reigns stood tall after the match and watched as Jimmy returned to the ring to attack Zayn. Kevin Owens then came out to a huge hometown cheer, knocking Jimmy out on the entrance-way before hitting Reigns with a Stunner in the ring. Jimmy ran back in, but Owens caught him with a Stunner, knocking him to the floor, before launching him through the announce table with a Pop-Up Powerbomb. Heyman attacked Owens from behind with hammer fists to the back as he brought the chair back into the ring to stalk Reigns. Heyman was then stunned by Owens’ Stunner. As Zayn rose to his feet, Owens cornered Reigns once more. Owens moved to the side, allowing Zayn to lay out Reigns with a Helluva Kick. As Owens exited, Zayn and Owens exchanged several stares, and Elimination Chamber ended with Zayn being applauded by his hometown crowd. Solo Sikoa never showed up.

Reigns will now defend his title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, while Zayn and Owens are expected to challenge The Usos for their titles on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

