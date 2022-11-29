Bob Orton Jr. Provides Update on Randy Orton Following Surgery, Cody Rhodes – Orton

WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bob Orton Jr. recently did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and commented on how his son Randy Orton is doing following his recent back surgery. The most recent update on Orton’s status and health can be found by clicking here.

The Viper has been on the shelf since May, but he only recently had lower back fusion surgery. Orton’s father assured fans that he is “coming along” and will return soon. According to recent reports, Orton will be out of action for an extended period of time, possibly until next year.

“He’s [Randy Orton] coming along. I see him maybe once a week or so. But he’s coming along. He’ll be back in there before you know it,” Orton Jr. said of his son.

When asked who he’d like to see Randy face when he returns to WWE, Cowboy mentioned Cody Rhodes, who he used to wrestle alongside WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

“I think Cody [Rhodes versus Randy] would be a hell of a match. I wrestled Dusty a lot of times so, might as well keep it ongoing,” Bob said, smiling.

Bob was asked if he would consider returning to the WWE as an on-screen character.

“Oh gosh, probably [Bob said he’d come back on-screen if Randy asked him to]. I’d probably enjoy the heck out of it. I don’t know if the body would. It’d always be great being with your kid, you know, doing something. Sure,” he said.

You can watch the complete appearance below: