Bobby Fulton Retiring From Pro Wrestling

Bobby Fulton took to Facebook, revealing that he’s retiring from professional wrestling. He said:

“Today is the anniversary of my friend Bruiser Brody’s death. The other day my son’s pastor announced he was gonna retire. The other day, I looked at a photo of my son and I last year at Tecumseh when I was healthy. Today, I announce I am retired from professional wrestling. I’m no longer going to do independent events. There’s been a lot of contributing factors, but I no longer have the same love for this business I started with in 1977. Thank you to all for the support over the years, who knows I may drop in to see some old friends one day. I appreciate you all for the support over the years. Thank you!”