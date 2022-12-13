Bobby Lashley Fired on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins Earns Shot at the US Title

WWE has “fired” Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins has earned a US title shot.

Rollins defeated Lashley in a number #1 contender’s match for the US Title Monday night on WWE RAW.

During the match, the referee jumped out of the way but injured his ankle at ringside, prompting Lashley to become enraged over a slow count. Following the match, Lashley backed the referee into a corner and then accidentally struck another official who walked up behind him.

Adam Pearce dashed out to ringside, declaring that his hands were tied and that he would have to act. Lashley then grabbed Pearce, and Pearce then “fired” Lashley. RAW then went off the air with a shocked Lashley heading up the ramp.

Last week, Lashley accidentally hit an official and was reprimanded and warned not to do it again.

Obviously, this is just a storyline firing, and Lashley appears to be heading in a new direction when he returns to WWE TV.

There’s no word yet on what the new Lashley storyline will be about, or when Rollins vs. Theory will take place, but we’ll keep you updated.

Here are highlights from the RAW main event: