WWE RAW Results – December 12, 2022

Kicking off this week’s Raw with Damage CTRL heads to the ring. Becky Lynch comes out of nowhere and attacks Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky. She tosses them over the barricade, then chases out of the arena with a chair.

Raw Women’s Title #1 Contenders Match

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

Bayley delivers a kick to Alexa Bliss’ midsection. She goes for a pin, but Bliss kicks out. Bayley delivers an uppercut in the corner, but Bliss fires back with a Code Red. Bayley rolls to the outside, then sends Bliss’ face bouncing off the apron.

She gets back in the ring, then delivers a suplex. Bayley delivers a right hand, but Bliss delivers a pair of back elbows and fires off several right hands. She plants Bayley, then delivers the double knees. Bayley delivers a right hand to Bliss’ head, but Bliss hits a crossbody.

Bliss ascends to the top, but Bayley rolls to the outside. Bliss hops down onto the apron, and Bayley sends her crashing into the ring post that sends us to a break.

After the break Bayley delivers a knee to Bliss’ back. She whips Bliss into the corner, then delivers an elbow and a snapmare. Bliss fires off several right hands, but Bayley delivers a lariat to the back of Bliss’ neck. Bliss climbs to the top rope and a hurricanrana off the middle rope, then tolls up Bayley. Bayley kicks out, then clocks Bliss. She gets her up on her shoulders, then plants her with a spinning side slam.

Bliss sends Bayley’s head bouncing off the middle rope, then delivers a pair of kicks to her lower body. She delivers a somersault senton off the apron, then tosses her in the ring and goes for a pin. Bayley kicks out and Bliss hits her with a DDT. Bayley delivers a modified buckle bomb, then follows it up with a sunset flip into the turnbuckle. She follows it up with the Bayley 2 Belly, then goes for a pin, but Bliss kicks out.

Bayley exposes the middle turnbuckle, but Belair shows the referee what she did. Bliss takes advantage and dropkicks Bayley out of the ring. Bayley gets in Belair’s face, then gets back in the ring. Bliss delivers a dropkick, then ascends to the top rope and hits Twisted Bliss for the win.

Winner & #1 Contender To The Raw Women’s Title: Alexa Bliss

After the match, Belair gets in the ring and stares down Bliss. Bliss looks to hug Belair, but Bray Wyatt’s logo flashes and she gets her in the position for a Sister Abigail. Bliss snaps out of it and walks away, with a look of confusion and guilt across her face.

We head to a video of Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration from this past Friday’s SmackDown.

We then see Alpha Academy pulling up to the arena. Byron Saxton approaches them and asks them how they feel after Friday. Gable says Angle is a dinosaur and says he couldn’t go in the ring with them anymore. The OC walk in, laughing. Gable asks what they’re laughing at and AJ Styles says Karl Anderson sent them a video of them getting sprayed with milk. Gable says everyone keeps talking about how good he used to be, and Styles challenges him to a match. He tells him to get in his gear and tells him to preferably wear some that doesn’t smell like cottage cheese.

AJ Styles vs. Chad Gable

Match starts off with a lock up before they exchange submissions before Styles delivers a dropkick. He whips him into the corner, then delivers a backbreaker. Gable delivers several chops before Styles tosses Gable to the outside. Styles looks to deliver a running knee off the apron, but Gable catches him and sends him into the apron spine first. He then tosses him into the ring steps that sends us to a break.

After the break Dtyles & Gable teeter on the top rope. Styles pulls down Gable, then delivers a lariat and a right hands. He hits a backbreaker, then sets up for a powerbomb. Gable escapes and delivers a pair of German suplexes. Styles looks for the Calf Crusher, but Gable counters it into an Ankle Lock. Styles reverses into a Calf Crusher, but Gable counters it back into an Ankle Lock. Styles escapes and Gable delivers a northern lights suplex. He goes for a pin, but Styles kicks out. Styles then delivers the Styles Clash for the win.

Winner: AJ Styles

We head backstage to Johnny Gargano & Dexter Lumis brainstorming ways to spend the money Lumis earned at the poker game. Candice LeRae walks in and asks them what they’re doing. Gargano tells her and she says she has a match to prepare for. Before she walks off, she suggests that they spend the money on someone else in the spirit of the holidays. Gargano tells Lumis he has an idea.

6 Man Tag Team Match

Judgement Day vs. Street Profits & Akira Tozawa

Angelo Dawkins & Damian Priest lock up to start this match off before they exchange submissions before Dawkins delivers a dropkick. Priest fires back with a right hand, then tags in Dominik Mysterio. Mysterio fires off several right hands to his midsection, then tags in Finn Balor. Balor delivers several shoulders to his midsection, but Ford tags in and delivers a dropkick. Akria Tozawa tags in and takes down Balor with a kick. Balor whips him into the corner before Tozawa sends him to the outside. Priest distracts Tozawa, allowing Balor to clothesline him from behind.

We are back from the break Tozawa delivers a kick to Priest’s jaw. Ford tags in and delivers several right hands to his face. He hits a pair of kicks, then looks for a shoulder tackle. Priest stays standing, and Ford delivers a running blockbuster, then follows it up with a big boot. They spill to the outside before Priest pushes Ford over the announce desk. Both men get back in the ring before Priest delivers a clothesline and goes for a pin. Ford kicks out and Mysterio tags in. He chokes Ford on the middle rope, then delivers a German suplex. Balor tags in and continues to beat down Ford. Dawkins tags in, but the referee doesn’t see it and forces Dawkins out of the ring. Priest tags in and delivers a jumping elbow strike. Mysterio tags in and delivers a flip over the top rope. Balor tags in and hits a backbreaker. Ford delivers a step up enziguri, then tags in Dawkins.

Dawkins knocks Balor to the mat, then delivers a back elbow and a spinning right hand. He delivers a twisting neckbreaker, then goes for a pin. Balor kicks out. Tozawa and Mysterio tag in. Tozawa rains down right hands, then delivers a knee to his midsection. He ascends to the top and delivers a missile dropkick. Mysterio rolls up Tozawa, but Tozawa tosses him to the outside, then delivers a tope suicida. He ascends to the top rope, but Mysterio rolls out of the way. Tozawa plants him with a DDT, then climbs to the top again, but Priest grabs him and delivers Razor’s Edge then Mysterio then pins him for the win.

Winners: Judgement Day

We then head to Johnny Gargano & Dexter Lumis approaching the merchandise stand. They buy all the items, then say they will spread the holiday cheer. They grab everything and Gargano says they’re going to give it all away to fans before walking off. Lumis then hands a kid a teddy bear, then follows Gargano.

Still to come:

Women’s Tag Team Champion Iyo Sky vs. Candice LeRae

Winner:

Elias vs. Solo Sikoa

Winner:

Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

Winner:

United States Title #1 Contenders Match

Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley

Winner & #1 Contender To The United States Title:

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.