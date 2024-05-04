WWE Hall Of Famer Talks About Being Part Of The 2024 WWE Draft

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including being part of the CM Punk and Drew McIntyre segment on this past Monday’s Night 2 episode of the WWE Draft.

JBL said, “You know, it was fun! I got to be out there with the segment with Drew McIntyre and CM Punk. I mean, these crowds are absolutely insane right now, it’s hard to believe business is like this, you know.”

On WWE’s recent success:

“It’s just an incredible time. It’s fun to see when, you know, guys like us came up through the territories and you were just hoping to get paid!”

You can check out the complete podcast below.