Zelina Vega Reflects On Training With AJ Lee Ahead Of Film Role

WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega recently spoke with Fox News Digital about various topics. She highlighted how her training with pro wrestling veteran AJ Lee in New Jersey significantly contributed to her performance in the film *Fighting With My Family*.

Vega said, “I was training at the Ace Arena in Jersey for a while. Me and AJ Lee actually trained together in Jersey and it also kind of helped me prepared for the role, if I’m going to be honest, in Fighting with My Family to play her. It was just getting to know her then and applying that now and seeing it where it all kind of went down. But yeah, I spent a lot of time in New Jersey training and just that whole New York/New Jersey feel, it was just where I was constantly when I was coming.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)