TKO Congratulates Montez Ford On Hall Of Fame Honor From Boys & Girls Club

WWE Tag Team Champion and member of The Street Profits, Montez Ford, has announced his induction into the Boys & Girls Club of America Alumni Hall of Fame, as previously reported by PWMania.com.

In response, TKO congratulated Ford on their Twitter (X) account for officially becoming a member of the Boys & Girls Club of America Alumni Hall of Fame.

TKO wrote, “Congratulations to @WWE Superstar @MontezFordWWE on being inducted into the @BGCA_Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame! #WWEInTheCommunity”

Ford joins an impressive group that includes Derek Anderson, Khalia Collier, Donnie Edwards, Cedric the Entertainer, Rita Ng, and Donnie Wahlberg.