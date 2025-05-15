CM Punk Breaks Silence On Rumors About Disliking Saudi Arabia

Top WWE star CM Punk recently held a live Q&A on his Instagram. During the stream, someone asked him why he dislikes coming to Saudi Arabia. Punk responded that he does not actually hate coming to Saudi Arabia, as he has never been to the country.

Punk said (per Fightful), “I don’t hate coming to Saudi, I’ve never been to Saudi.”

Punk has never participated in WWE events in Saudi Arabia because he was not with the company at that time. He developed a reputation for showing disdain toward the company’s trips to Saudi Arabia after responding to The Miz, who made a comment about him during WWE Backstage in 2020. This tweet was later deleted, but in it, he told Miz to “Go suck a blood money covered d**k in Saudia Arabia you f***ing dork.”