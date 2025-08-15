Logan Paul And Nina Agdal Tie The Knot In Italy

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul is officially off the market.

The social media star and professional wrestler tied the knot with model Nina Agdal on Friday in a lavish ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, surrounded by family and friends.

The first look at the wedding came courtesy of Logan’s younger brother, Jake Paul, who shared a video of the newlyweds on stage during the celebration. Logan sported a sharp white tuxedo jacket with black pants, while Nina stunned in an elegant wedding gown.

Paul’s Impaulsive podcast co-host, Mike Majlak, appeared to serve as the officiant for the ceremony.

The couple’s wedding location holds special meaning, as it is the same picturesque spot where they got engaged less than two years ago. Logan and Nina first met at an event in early 2022, became engaged in the summer of 2023, and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Esme, in September 2024.

According to TMZ, the nuptials capped off a week of pre-wedding festivities in Lake Como. Notable guests included musician Oliver Tree, model Hailey Clauson, and MMA legend Georges St-Pierre.