Matt Riddle Reveals Original Plans For RK-Bro Breakup

The popular RK-Bro, featuring of Randy Orton and Matt Riddle, became an unlikely fan-favorite pairing during their run in WWE, capturing the RAW Tag Team Championships twice.

While most knew a split and feud were inevitable, Riddle has now revealed that the original creative direction would have seen him, not Orton, make the heel turn.

Speaking on the TMZ Inside The Ring podcast, Riddle explained that WWE’s initial plan was to follow the more traditional route, with veteran Orton turning on his younger partner.

However, Riddle believed that would have backfired due to Orton’s legendary status. “Me and Randy are tight… The story eventually, they originally wanted Randy to turn on me. Well, typical, that’s what Randy does,” Riddle said. “But at the end of the day, I was like, guys, I’m still new to WWE compared to Randy, and if he turns on me, they’re not going to cheer for me — they’re going to cheer for the legend that is Randy Orton. So if anything, I would like to turn on Randy.”

According to Riddle, both Orton and WWE management agreed with his pitch, and plans were put in place for him to betray Orton and go heel.

Unfortunately, the storyline was cut short when Orton suffered a serious back injury in mid-2022, sidelining him for over two years. “I was very much looking forward to that,” Riddle added. “Not just because of the matches, but being able to dive into a different version of my character.”

Riddle, now the reigning MLW World Champion, says he still hopes to finish his story with Orton one day.

The full interview is available below.