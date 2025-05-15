Dominik Mysterio Reveals He Was Paid $5,000 For Childhood WWE Appearance

WWE Intercontinental Champion and Judgment Day member “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio appeared on the Intoxicados podcast to discuss various topics, including his childhood earnings from one of his appearances in the company.

Mysterio said, “I got paid, I’ll tell you exactly how much I got paid. I got paid five grand. Five grand. That was just for one of the events. My parents told me, normally they wouldn’t tell me, they would just tell me they put it to the side. They told me about this because I was asking, ‘How much did I get paid for this?’ I knew something was coming. They said, ‘You got paid five grand.’ ‘Cool, let’s go to Toys R Us.’ I go to Toys R Us. I get myself a bike and, I’ve always been into universal monsters, so they had these Frankenstein heads. ‘Let me get a couple of those.’ It totaled out to maybe $400, maybe $300, if that. As soon as we got home, I’m like, ‘Can we go to Target?’ My mom goes, ‘That’s it. That’s all your money.’ It probably all went to my sister’s college fund.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)