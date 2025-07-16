WWE NXT Results – July 16, 2025

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center – Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Match 1: Joe Hendry vs. Tavion Heights

The Capitol Wrestling Center came alive as Joe Hendry opened the show with his signature entrance and bold charisma. Tavion Heights tried to take Hendry off guard with fast grappling transitions and chain wrestling early on. Hendry showed off his raw power with a delayed vertical suplex, but Heights answered back with an impressive belly-to-belly throw.

Heights tried to stay grounded and technical, but Hendry weathered the storm. A comeback rally and a massive lariat turned the tide. Hendry signaled for the finish and hit a powerful standing ovation from the crowd.

Winner: Joe Hendry via pinfall

Backstage Segment – Chase U Confronts The OC

Chase U approached The OC backstage, demanding respect and a shot to prove themselves. Luke Gallows laughed them off, but Karl Anderson agreed to a tag match next week.

Match 2: Michin vs. Jakara Jackson (w/ Lash Legend)

Michin looked to build momentum against Jakara Jackson, who had Lash Legend in her corner. Jackson used the numbers game early, as Lash created distractions to keep Michin off her rhythm. Despite this, Michin fired back with stiff kicks and a basement dropkick.

Michin hit the Code Blue, but Lash pulled Jakara to safety. As Michin argued with Lash, Jakara rolled her up from behind with a handful of tights.

Winner: Jakara Jackson via pinfall

In-Ring Segment – The D’Angelo Family Issues a Warning

Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and Adriana Rizzo hit the ring, sending a message to No Quarter Catch Crew and NXT management. Tony made it clear they want the tag titles and will go through anyone in their way, citing respect for tradition but a need to dominate the future.

Match 3: Eddy Thorpe vs. Kale Dixon

Eddy Thorpe returned to singles action looking sharp and focused. Kale Dixon showed early aggression, targeting Thorpe’s midsection and trying to neutralize his speed.

Thorpe used precise strikes and lightning-quick footwork to take control. He grounded Dixon with a snap German suplex, then landed his signature leaping elbow strike off the ropes to close it out.

Winner: Eddy Thorpe via pinfall

Backstage Promo – Trick Williams Sends a Message

Trick Williams cut a fired-up backstage promo, warning Ethan Page and Je’Von Evans that he’s still the one to beat. He teased unfinished business with both men and promised he’ll reclaim what’s his.

Match 4: Je’Von Evans vs. Oro Mensah

A fast-paced contest pitted Je’Von Evans against Meta-Four’s Oro Mensah. Mensah controlled the pace early, grounding Evans with mat-based offense and flashy kicks. Evans responded with a springboard elbow and a corkscrew plancha to the outside.

Lash Legend tried to distract the referee, but Trick Williams appeared at ringside, yanking her off the apron. Evans capitalized on the distraction, hitting a lightning-fast moonsault slam for the win.

Winner: Je’Von Evans via pinfall

Post-Match Faceoff – Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans

Trick entered the ring post-match and stared down Evans. A handshake turned into tension as Trick pulled Evans in and whispered something cryptic before walking away.

Match 5: Lyra Valkyria vs. Tatum Paxley

Former allies turned rivals as Lyra Valkyria battled Tatum Paxley in a personal grudge match. Paxley was unhinged, using aggressive takedowns and vicious slams to punish Valkyria. Lyra fought back with stiff kicks and a top rope missile dropkick.

As the match built to a fever pitch, Paxley attempted to grab a chair, but the referee stopped her. Lyra caught her off guard with a spinning heel kick, followed by the Nightwing to end it.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria via pinfall

Backstage Interview – Ethan Page Reacts

Ethan Page told McKenzie Mitchell that everyone’s talking about Trick and Je’Von, but they’ll all be talking about “All Ego” after next week. He vowed to make a statement that will shake NXT’s foundation.

Main Event: North American Championship Match

Oba Femi (c) vs. Wes Lee

The long-awaited title match delivered a physical war. Oba Femi used his size and strength to dominate early, throwing Wes Lee across the ring like a rag doll. Lee fought back with explosive strikes and lightning-fast aerial offense, hitting a slingshot tornado DDT for a near fall.

Lee connected with the Spiral Tap but couldn’t keep Oba down. The champion absorbed a flurry of kicks and nailed a devastating powerbomb. Just as Lee tried one last comeback, Oba caught him mid-air and launched him across the ring with a thunderous fallaway slam before landing a final powerbomb to seal the deal.

Winner: Oba Femi via pinfall – Still North American Champion

Closing Segment – GUNTHER Sends a Message

As Oba Femi celebrated, the lights dimmed and a vignette aired showing WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, fresh off his title defense over Goldberg, acknowledging Oba Femi’s dominance… but warning that “true greatness isn’t earned with gold alone.” The crowd buzzed at the possible future dream match.

