WWE’s New “Tribal Chief” Belt Was Originally Planned For Roman Reigns Storyline

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has unveiled a premium collector’s item on WWEShop.com: the Tribal Chief Championship Replica Title Belt, retailing for $599.99. However, the title was initially designed to play a far bigger role on-screen—as part of Roman Reigns’ character arc—before creative plans were changed.

According to WrestleVotes, the original plan in late 2024 involved introducing a physical “Tribal Chief Championship” during a major storyline between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The belt was reportedly intended to be presented to Reigns on Netflix in a manner similar to The Rock’s “People’s Championship” earlier that year.

“This would have been the title presented to Reigns on Netflix had that decision gone through back in December,” WrestleVotes noted. “Now it’s a commemorative item.”

With creative plans shifting, the title has instead been released as a high-end special event item on WWE Shop. The product description reads:

“Acknowledge the Original Tribal Chief Roman Reigns by carving out space in your WWE collection for this one-of-a-kind Replica Title Belt.”

Reigns, who returned to Raw this past Monday after a three-month hiatus, made headlines by saving CM Punk and Jey Uso from a brutal post-match attack by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, reigniting tensions with Paul Heyman’s new allies and paving the way for a high-stakes summer feud.